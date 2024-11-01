Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

