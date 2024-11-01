Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

XOM opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

