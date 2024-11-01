Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $246,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 30.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 34,881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 70,505 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $27.74 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

