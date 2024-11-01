Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after acquiring an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 92.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $3,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.9 %

Realty Income stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

