Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after purchasing an additional 156,201 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $1,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $681,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.