Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $388.23.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $423.50 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $455.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.14. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 123.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,916.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total value of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

