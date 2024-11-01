Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $63.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

