First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 6,253 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,317,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,336,000 after purchasing an additional 669,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.