First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $91.54.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

