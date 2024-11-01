First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 2,207 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

