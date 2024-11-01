First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 80 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $176.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average is $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.