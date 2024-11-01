First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sanofi by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 23,138 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sanofi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

