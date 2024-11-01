First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FV. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $57.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.09 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0199 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

