First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Holdings Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after buying an additional 762,655 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 171,517 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after acquiring an additional 52,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.88. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.