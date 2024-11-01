FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Stake Lessened by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth $1,111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $134.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 2.04. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $149.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.