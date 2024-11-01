Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FULC. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $3.16 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $197.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

