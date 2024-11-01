Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Short Interest Update

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the September 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

GNOM opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $152,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 36,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

