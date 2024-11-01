Golden State Equity Partners Sells 3,607 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711,121 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $47,839,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,341,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after buying an additional 349,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2,575.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 256,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 246,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $76.00 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average of $75.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.