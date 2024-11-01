Golden State Equity Partners Sells 391 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Golden State Equity Partners lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total transaction of $10,541,102.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total value of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $5,840,163.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $246.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $165.84 and a one year high of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

