Head to Head Survey: Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airbnb and Trainline”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $10.51 billion 8.23 $4.79 billion $7.35 18.34 Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Trainline.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 19 8 0 2.09 Trainline 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Airbnb and Trainline, as reported by MarketBeat.

Airbnb presently has a consensus price target of $135.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Trainline.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Trainline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 46.11% 34.74% 12.40% Trainline N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airbnb beats Trainline on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

