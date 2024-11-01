Highline Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.37.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.