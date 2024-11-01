Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Cut by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,950,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 61.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,007,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBB opened at $426.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $461.77. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.94 and a 200 day moving average of $395.41.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.38.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

