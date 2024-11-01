Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Shares Up 16% – Time to Buy?

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) shot up 16% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.70 ($0.11). 142,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 29,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -283.33 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Induction Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. The company offers Zesty, a patient engagement platform that provides smart appointment management, paperless letters, targeted questionnaires, and patient information; and Attend Anywhere for video consultations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Induction Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Induction Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.