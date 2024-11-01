Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 731.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 800,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 704,413 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $8,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 654.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 188,157 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth about $3,444,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 322.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,007 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS PSEP opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market cap of $735.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

