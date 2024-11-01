Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells 4,560 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $468,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,420.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $20,370.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NIC stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $105.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIC

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.