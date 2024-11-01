Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 1,297 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after buying an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after buying an additional 293,858 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

