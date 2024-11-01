Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 76,659 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,040,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,458,000 after acquiring an additional 86,672 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,946,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.