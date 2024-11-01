Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 538 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.22 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

