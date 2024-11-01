Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Hershey by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 71.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $177.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $176.78 and a 12-month high of $211.92.

Insider Activity

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

