Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 1,879 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 69.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.54. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $110.04. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

