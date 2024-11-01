Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $266.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $196.65 and a 52 week high of $274.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

