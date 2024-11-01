Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.78 and a 52 week high of $119.74.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

