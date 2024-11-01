Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,688,038.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,533. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $140.58 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.59 and a 1-year high of $144.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

