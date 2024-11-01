Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $34.08 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

