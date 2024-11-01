Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 279,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 949,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.