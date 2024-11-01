Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $655,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.6% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

