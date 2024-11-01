Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $387,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.58.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $111.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.