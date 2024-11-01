Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $586,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGEB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

