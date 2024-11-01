Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.