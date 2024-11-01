Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $378,000 Investment in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hub Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.88. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

