Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $495,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 33.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNV. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franco-Nevada

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.