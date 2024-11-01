Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 49.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.98 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

