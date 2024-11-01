Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 352 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 20.9 %

NYSE EL opened at $68.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $159.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

