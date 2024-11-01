Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,484 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after buying an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 305.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Illumina by 41.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $77,628,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $99,682,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $151.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. Illumina’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. UBS Group increased their price target on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa America raised shares of Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.