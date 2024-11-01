Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.82 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.