Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after acquiring an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,971,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.