Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 199 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $11,264,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,270 shares of company stock worth $26,196,718. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $88.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.