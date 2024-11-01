Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 48 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $510.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.59 and its 200 day moving average is $442.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.11 and a 12-month high of $524.89.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.