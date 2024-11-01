Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 539 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

