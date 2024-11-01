Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,960,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $218.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $150.78 and a 1-year high of $227.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

